Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $78,559.88 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.