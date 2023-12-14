Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Sells 1,996 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $22,095.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MITK stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $550.27 million, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

