Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CFO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $49,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,237.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DFH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 53,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

