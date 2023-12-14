Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells 46,501 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Roberts Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Sean Roberts Collins sold 51 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $85.17.

Bakkt Stock Performance

BKKT stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter worth approximately $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 25.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 17.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 295,860 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

