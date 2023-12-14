Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £149.33 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.33 ($187.46).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 137.45 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.13, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.18) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 123 ($1.54).

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.