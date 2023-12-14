Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 49 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £147.98 ($185.76).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Steve Wadey acquired 47 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($188.21).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 312.60 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 332.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,696.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 382.40 ($4.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.65) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.27) to GBX 390 ($4.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.84) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 444.40 ($5.58).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

