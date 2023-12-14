Insider Buying: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Insider Acquires C$45,253.44 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. purchased 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,253.44.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 39,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,992.63.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 16,700 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,203.97.

On Friday, December 1st, Inovalis S.A. acquired 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,029.27.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,237.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE INO.UN opened at C$1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

