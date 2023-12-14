Insider Buying: Brunner (LON:BUT) Insider Buys £56,181.84 in Stock

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) insider James Sharp purchased 4,911 shares of Brunner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £56,181.84 ($70,527.04).

James Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brunner alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, James Sharp acquired 53 shares of Brunner stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £555.97 ($697.93).

Brunner Price Performance

Brunner stock opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.31) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Brunner has a 1 year low of GBX 964 ($12.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,161.17 ($14.58). The company has a market capitalization of £486.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Brunner Announces Dividend

About Brunner

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,111.11%.

(Get Free Report)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.