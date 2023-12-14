Insider Buying: Brunner (LON:BUT) Insider Buys £56,181.84 in Stock

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) insider James Sharp purchased 4,911 shares of Brunner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £56,181.84 ($70,527.04).
James Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 25th, James Sharp acquired 53 shares of Brunner stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £555.97 ($697.93).
Brunner Price Performance
Brunner stock opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.31) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Brunner has a 1 year low of GBX 964 ($12.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,161.17 ($14.58). The company has a market capitalization of £486.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.65.
Brunner Announces Dividend
About Brunner
The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brunner
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.