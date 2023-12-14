Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.51. Indivior shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 4,556 shares trading hands.
Indivior Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.