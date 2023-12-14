IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a growth of 290,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Performance
ISVLF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.31.
About IMPACT Silver
