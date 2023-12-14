IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a growth of 290,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

ISVLF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.