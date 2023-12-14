Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $945,308.65, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

