Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $945,308.65, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
