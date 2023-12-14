Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Jason Hsu Purchases 25,000 Shares

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Hsu purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Jason Hsu purchased 31,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $144,770.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.15. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 26.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.