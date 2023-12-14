Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $15.64. Icosavax shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 2,974,170 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICVX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICVX

Icosavax Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Icosavax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 1,148,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Icosavax by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Icosavax by 36.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 475,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.