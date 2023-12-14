Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Icosavax stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.07. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Icosavax by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Icosavax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 1,148,465 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax during the second quarter worth $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

