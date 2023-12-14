Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Downgraded by William Blair

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICVX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Icosavax Price Performance

Shares of ICVX opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $787.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.07. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Icosavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Icosavax in the second quarter valued at about $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Icosavax by 82.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after buying an additional 1,506,613 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 1,148,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Icosavax by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 36.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 475,777 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

