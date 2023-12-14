ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $315.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.00.

ICON Public stock opened at $277.17 on Monday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $181.92 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.44.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

