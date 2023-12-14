Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.80

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 251693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.43%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -180.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 129,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,911 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

