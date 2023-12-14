Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYDI opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Hydromer has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

