Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hydromer Price Performance
Shares of HYDI opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Hydromer has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
Hydromer Company Profile
