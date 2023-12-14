HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $610.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $515.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.62.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $534.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $267.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -148.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.69 and its 200 day moving average is $499.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock worth $20,886,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

