Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,343,600 shares, a growth of 502.5% from the November 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
HUATF opened at 1.12 on Thursday. Huatai Securities has a 1-year low of 1.12 and a 1-year high of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
