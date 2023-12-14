Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Buys £8,537.13 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Helena Feltham acquired 40,653 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £8,537.13 ($10,716.96).

Shares of MORE opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. Hostmore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of £29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

