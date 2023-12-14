HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. HireRight has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,879,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

