HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HRT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HireRight

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.