Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.