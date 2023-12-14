Headinvest LLC Sells 805 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,503,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $162.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

