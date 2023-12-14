Headinvest LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,354,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WMT opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $414.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.