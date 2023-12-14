Headinvest LLC Sells 398 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $153,883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $59,296,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

