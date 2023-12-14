Headinvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.