Headinvest LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

