Headinvest LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $860.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.41 and its 200-day moving average is $303.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,719 shares of company stock worth $160,674,655. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

