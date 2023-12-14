Headinvest LLC Has $257,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

