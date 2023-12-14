Head to Head Contrast: Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altius Minerals and Teck Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altius Minerals N/A N/A N/A ($1.81) -7.65 Teck Resources $13.32 billion 1.50 $2.55 billion $3.14 12.45

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altius Minerals. Altius Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altius Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Teck Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Altius Minerals and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Altius Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Teck Resources has a consensus target price of $41.77, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Altius Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altius Minerals is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Altius Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altius Minerals and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altius Minerals N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources 15.78% 9.11% 4.68%

Summary

Teck Resources beats Altius Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests. Altius Minerals Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

