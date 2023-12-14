Head to Head Analysis: IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

IG Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. IG Group pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BTCS pays out -16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BTCS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of IG Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IG Group and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than IG Group.

Profitability

This table compares IG Group and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IG Group N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IG Group and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IG Group N/A N/A N/A $0.41 23.31 BTCS $1.28 million 18.35 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.29

IG Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BTCS beats IG Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands. It also provides exchange-traded derivatives under the tastytrade, an online brokerage and investor education platform; and Spectrum, a multilateral trading facility. In addition, the company offers stock trading and investment services that include share, commodities, equities, and fixed-income assets under IG brand. Further, it provides content and education solutions, such as daily live programming, news and original content, and webinars and tutorials under IG, tastylive, and DailyFX brands. Additionally, the company offers spread betting, CFD trading, foreign exchange and market risk management, data distribution, software development and support, financing, foreign exchange, market making, stock and exchange-traded funds trading, and translation services, as well as issues turbo warrants. IG Group Holdings plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

