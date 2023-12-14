Head to Head Analysis: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) vs. MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $12.31 billion 7.75 $3.31 billion $6.54 29.40 MaxLinear $1.12 billion 1.49 $125.04 million ($0.04) -512.62

This table compares Analog Devices and MaxLinear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Analog Devices and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 5 16 0 2.76 MaxLinear 0 6 5 0 2.45

Analog Devices currently has a consensus price target of $205.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.54%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 26.94% 14.18% 10.32% MaxLinear -0.42% 16.19% 9.97%

Summary

Analog Devices beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

