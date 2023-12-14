HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $110.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

