Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,703,690,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $343.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $343.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

