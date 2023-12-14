Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 4.6 %

GO stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.