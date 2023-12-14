Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down to $29.74

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $27.78. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 302,570 shares.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $60,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

