Graeme Watt Sells 23,673 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.18), for a total value of £305,144.97 ($383,059.21).

Softcat Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,289.29, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. Softcat plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,319.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,399.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Softcat Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,464.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.33) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

