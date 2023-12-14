GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.41. GoPro shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 492,346 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.



Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 410,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after buying an additional 132,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 1,415,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoPro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

