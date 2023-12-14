Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 3,625.0% in November

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 3,625.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GMER stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. Good Gaming has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.02.
About Good Gaming
