Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 3,625.0% in November

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 3,625.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GMER stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. Good Gaming has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.02.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

