Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 115,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

AGNG stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

