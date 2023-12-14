Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Land from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

LAND opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $518.25 million, a P/E ratio of -49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -193.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

