Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAND. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $518.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 230,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

