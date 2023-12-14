Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -164.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $518.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAND. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

