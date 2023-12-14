Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 106 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 106 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($188.95).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 136 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £199.92 ($250.97).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 143.60 ($1.80) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 168 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of £359 million, a P/E ratio of 4,786.67, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 154 ($1.93) to GBX 157 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 139.60 ($1.75).

View Our Latest Research Report on Sabre Insurance Group

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.