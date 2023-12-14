General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $255.94 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.27.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

