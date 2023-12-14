Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds.

