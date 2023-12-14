Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Gem Diamonds Stock Performance
Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
