Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.87.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.