Garde Capital Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $624.26 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.08 and a 200 day moving average of $531.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

